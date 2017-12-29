

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many recent polls have shown President Donald Trump with historically low approval ratings, although the president has singled out a survey showing his approval rating nearly identical to former President Barack Obama's at the same point in his presidency.



Trump took to Twitter on Friday to highlight the poll results from conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports and criticize the media for focusing on other surveys.



'While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%...and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!' Trump tweeted.



Trump was referring to a Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll showing that 46 percent of likely voters approve of his job performance compared to fifty-three percent who disapprove.



On the same day in his first year in office, Obama had a 47 percent to 52 percent approval rating in a Rasmussen Reports daily poll.



The Rasmussen poll results have been described as somewhat of an outlier, however, with other recent polls showing Trump with a lower approval rating.



A RealClearPolitics average of recent polls shows that 39.3 percent approve of Trump's job performance compared to the 56.4 percent that disapprove.



In late December of his first year in office, the RealClearPolitics average showed Obama with a positive 49.9 percent to 44.5 percent approval rating.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



