The "Two Day International Master Class Strategic Competitive Intelligence" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
"A strategic competitive intelligence capability in an organization can prevail senior management from corporate dyslexia"
"This International Two Day Master Class is recognized in Europe as the most comprehensive, professional and leading course in Strategic Competitive Intelligence today"
Master Class Strategic Competitive Intelligence 2018
I. The Concept of Intelligence
- What, Why and How
- Creating Business Insights Foresights
- How to deliver Countervailing Power?
- Learn how to improve strategy creation, Where-to-Play and How-to-Win, Strategy under Uncertainty Strategy as Active Waiting
II. Organizational Perspectives
- How Intelligence feeds Strategy Marketing, Sales, Innovation, R&D, Technology Purchasing, Risk Management and beyond
- How to position Strategic Competitive Intelligence in the Organization?
III. Information Management
- Primary Information beyond Secondary
- Identifying the reliability and credibility of information and the Probability Scale
- Information Sourcing Analysis
- Transforming Data-Information into Strategic Intelligence
IV. Strategic Intelligence Analysis
- Over 40 Analysis Tools beyond SWOT Extrapolation
- Strategic Analysis, Scenario Planning, War Gaming, Grey Swan Analysis
- SPACE, Competitive Assessments Knowledge
- Four Corners Analysis, PARTS and more
V. Competitive Technology Intelligence
- Intelligence Analysis of Discontinuities
- Patent Analysis, Scientific Citation
- Technology Management Scouting
- Technology Forecasting Fore-sighting
- Monitoring of Future Technologies
- Better Forecasting toward Fore-sighting
VI. Roadmap of Implementation
- Diagnosis of Future Strategic Needs
- Execution of an Information Audit
- Early Warnings, After Action Reviews How does a Strategic Competitive Intelligence Portal work?
- Creation of Company Radar Rooms and War Rooms
In this International Master Class numerous cases of best and worst practices will be shown.
Case examples concern: IKEA, ABB, Shell, Ahold Delhaize, DSM, Infineon, Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AKZONobel, SBM Offshore, Cisco, Ford, KLM, IBM, Nokia, Fortis, Oce-Canon, Tata Steel, Merck, Siemens, White House, Pentagon, CIA, MI7 and more.
Speakers:
Joseph Rodenberg
Managing Partner
Rodenberg Tillman Associates
Joseph Rodenberg is the Master Class leader these two days. Before establishing is own company in 1985, he has been active at Dutch Numico, Dr. Oetker Group Germany and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco USA.
His firm is recognized as one of the leading firms in strategic intelligence solutions across the world. Since 2000 Joseph has published five books on Enterprise Intelligence, Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Intelligence. In Spring 2018, Joseph's sixth book will be on air: Strategic Intelligence in Future Perspectives 2.0
