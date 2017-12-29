RoodMicrotec N.V.: Philip Nijenhuis Steps Down as Advisor

Zwolle - 29th December 2017

RoodMicrotec announces the retirement of Philip Nijenhuis as of 31st December 2017 as Advisor to the boards of the company.

As the company enters the final phase of restructuring and completes the implementation of its long term business strategy, Philip Nijenhuis will move into full retirement.

The boards of the company take the opportunity to thank Philip for his advice, support and diligence through the transition phase after stepping down as Chief Executive Officer in 2016.

"The leadership and inspiration Philip provided for the company has been outstanding and his passion for the business never in doubt. Bringing Rood and Microtec together to emerge as a supplier of choice in the semiconductor industry was a great challenge and a result he should be extremely proud of. We all wish him a well-deserved retirement" said Vic Tee, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

