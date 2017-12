WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to surge on the final trading day of the year, despite news that Libya's damaged pipeline will get back online in January.



Traders assessed Baker Hughes data showing the U.S. rig count fell last week, and Canadian rigs dropped sharply.



West Texas Intermediate oil for February ends up 58 cents, or 1%, at $60.42/bbl. It was first time oil finished above $60 since 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX