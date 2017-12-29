SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - December 29, 2017) - The19th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED), the premier electronic design quality conference, announced its 2018 program consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design, semiconductor technology with focus on security, IoT and cyber-physical systems.

ISQED convenes Tuesday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. For information and registration visit www.isqed.org.

Conference Highlights

ISQED features 22 technical sessions with near one hundred papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and manufacturing.

Keynote Speaker

Kerry Bernstein - Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Joachim Kunkel - General Manager Solutions Group, Synopsys

Nate Brese - Electronics & Imaging - DowDuPont

Panel Discussion

Deep Learning in System Design

Embedded Tutorials

Ultra-Low-Power Digital Architectures for the Internet of Things

Prof. Davide Rossi - DEI, University of Bologna

Ambient Energy Harvesting Sensor Platform for Internet of Things: From Circuit to System

Prof. Yongpan Liu - Professor, Tsinghua University, P.R. China

Power-Aware Testing in the Era of IoT

Patrick Girard - LIRMM / CNRS - University of Montpellier / France

Managing the Ever-Increasing Complexity of Cyber-Physical Systems in High-Tech Industry

Wouter Leibbrandt - Embedded Systems Innovation, TNO, The Netherlands

Co-Located Events

ISQED SUMMIT 2018

About ISQED

The 19th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED 2018) is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference -- bridges the gap among Electronic/Semiconductor ecosystem members providing electronic design tools, integrated circuit technologies, semiconductor technology, and packaging, to achieve design quality.

ISQED'18 is held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Society. The event is organized by International Society for Quality Electronic Design.

For more information, please visit https://www.isqed.org/summit.

