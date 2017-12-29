Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Drug Intermediates and APIs Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of drug intermediates and APIs and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The expansion of global suppliers through M&A and collaboration with local players in emerging countries such as India and China due to low production cost is expected to drive the growth of the overall supply market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshjwari Udayakumar. "The buyers prefer engaging with suppliers that are capable of manufacturing HPAPIs and providing custom synthesis of APIs along with the provision of logistics facilities," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Drug Intermediates and APIs Market:

Growing production of biosimilars.

Focus on HPAPI production.

The rise in the deployment of cloud-based solutions by suppliers.

Growing production of biosimilars:

Biosimilars are biological products having highly identical characteristics, similar to a US FDA-approved reference product. They are formulated through various clinical trials and formulation processes. Suppliers opt for biosimilars to continue the production of a biological product having the same composition since the patent of the reference products expires within a few years.Biosimilars are less expensive when compared with biologic drugs that have the same therapeutic effect. This is mainly due to factors such as less R&D cost incurred in the development of products.

Focus on HPAPI production:

HPAPI are small molecules, biologic or a hybrid one that links a cytotoxic small-molecule to a monoclonal antibody when compared with standard APIs, HPAPIs have enhanced therapeutic effect owing to factors such as high selectivity for binding and lower OELs in µg/m3. Moreover, the rise in cancer patients due to lifestyle disorders has led to high demand for HPAPIs used for treating cancer. Hence, suppliers are increasing their production of HPAPIs to cater to the demand in the market.

The rise in the deployment of cloud-based solutions by suppliers:

The high demand from vendors, buyers, distributors, retailers, and stakeholders to share their SOP data has prompted the suppliers to deploy cloud-based solutions to meet this criterion. The use of cloud platforms facilitates the integration of data allowing buyers to monitor their entire supply chain, which ultimately increases the supply chain transparency.

