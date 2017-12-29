Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2018/a-volute/

Company: A-Volute Booth/Stand: 51258 Event: CES 2018

Jan 9 12, 2018

Las Vegas, NV, US

About A-Volute

At the height of innovation, A-Volute has revolutionized audio software for the gaming industry and related applications. We deliver a sound that is high quality, essential and riveting -- delivering the power of immersive listening -- ideal for all multimedia and gaming experiences. Our product 9 Ears/Nahimic is a 3D Audio Solution for PC and headsets. Going beyond basic audio, users enjoy incredible Surround Sound that heightens the intensity for video games, music and movies. The 3D audio software merges Virtual Surround technology with audio and microphone effects that are fully customizable by users.

Contacts:

A-Volute

PR Contact

Alexa Rogers, 703-584-5632

arogers@aboutsage.com