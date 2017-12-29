sprite-preloader
Fortem Resources Inc. Receives $480,000 from Exercise of Warrants

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on December 15, 2017 one of its investors exercised share purchase warrants pursuant to which 800,000 common shares were purchased at an exercise price of $0.60 per common share for gross proceeds of $480,000.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
FORTEM RESOURCES INC.

"Michael Caetano"
Michael Caetano
Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (403) 241-8912
Email: info@fortemresources.com

SOURCE: Fortem Resources Inc.


