Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Culture Media Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of culture media and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005181/en/

Global Culture Media Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The global demand for customized and optimized culture media is increasing, owing to the rise in buyers seeking production gains in formulation processes and enhanced capabilities of culture media to meet their specific formulation requirements," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshjwari Udayakumar. "Also, the buyers and suppliers are increasingly focusing on emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil due to the increasing regional demand for biopharmaceuticals along with the rise in population," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Culture Media Market:

The emergence of 3D cell culture.

Increasing optimization of cell culture media.

The emergence of stem cell culture.

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The emergence of 3D cell culture:

3D cell culture methods offer an artificially created environment for biological cells to grow and interact in 3D with their surroundings, this ensures that the biological cells get the same in-vitro environment as that of in-vivo. It is a developing concept with increasing number of the scaffold and scaffold-free techniques being used by biopharmaceutical organizations in the market. The suppliers are continuously investing in the R&D of media to enhance 3D cell culturing techniques. Moreover, 3D cell culture provides more physiologically relevant results as compared with traditional 2D cell culturing methods.

Increasing optimization of cell culture media:

The biopharmaceutical industry is registering productivity gains in development processes owing to the improvements in cell culture media. Also, this has increased the demand for optimized cell culture media from buyers as they reduce process timelines and time-to-market. The buyers in this market prefer engaging with suppliers with a specialized team of experts who provide guidance in the modification of existing formulations and aid in the designing of processes for leveraging optimized media.

The emergence of stem cell culture:

Stem cells are undifferentiated biological cells in multicellular organisms that can be differentiated into specialized cells which can divide to produce more stem cells. Biopharmaceutical organizations are continuously working toward evolving stem cell culture media with their increasing ability to evaluate, understand, and optimize cell culture conditions. Also, stem cell culture media are enhancing innovation in culturing of stem cells, thereby enabling development of new therapies. The emergence of stem cell culture also helps in generating various possibilities of different clinical applications for ushering new treatments for diseases.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Drug Intermediates and APIs Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005181/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com