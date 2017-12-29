Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-12-29 22:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in Canada, comprising 87 V136-3.45 MW turbines, with a total capacity of 300 MW, ref. Company announcement No. 45/2017 of 16 November 2017.



Additional information about the project:



Customer: Pattern Energy Group LP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project name(s): Henvey Inlet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Location/Country Ontario, Canada : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of MW: 300 MW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 87 V136-3.45 MW turbines turbines/turbin e type(s): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract type: Supply-only -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract scope: The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time of Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in third delivery: quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected to in fourth quarter of 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 10,322 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Patrik Setterberg Group Treasury and Investor Relations Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209 Tel: +45 6122 1913



Vestas-American Wind Technology Chris Brown, President



For more information, or to arrange an interview with Chris Brown, please contact:



Anders Riis, External Communications Tel: +45 4181 3922



A news release from Vestas-American Wind Technology regarding the above-mentioned order will also be published on vestas.com under "Company News".



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658698