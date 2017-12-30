Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2017) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 12 and December 22, 2017, the Company has closed the flow-through portion of a private placement to raise gross proceeds of $175,000 (the "Offering") through the sale of 3,500,000 flow-through units priced at $0.05 (the "FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.06 for a term of one year.

Insiders purchased 170,000 FT Units. All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring April 30, 2018. A 10% commission comprised of $2,000 cash and 40,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share will be paid to registered representatives on $40,000 of the Offering.

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for drilling of the Red Carbonate Zone ("RCZ") located on the Company's 100% optioned Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario, as detailed in the Company's news releases dated November 27 and December 27, 2017.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the Norwalk, Dill River and Golden Reed Mine gold properties situated adjacent to the borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; and the Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario that encompasses 366 square kilometres (~141 square miles).

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Antoniazzi

President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Toll Free: 877-581-3170

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.