Nasdaq Riga, taking into account the request made by SIA "Baker Tilly Baltics", on August 9, 2017 decided to terminate the Certified Adviser status on First North market as of January 1, 2018.



SIA "Baker Tilly Baltics" became a Certified Adviser on January 26, 2012 and provided the First North Certified Advisers service in Latvia.



The full list of First North Certified Advisers available here.



About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



