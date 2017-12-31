With reference to section 10 of the Danish Executive Order on Issuers' Duty to Provide Information (Bekendtgørelse om udstederes oplysningsforpligtelser) (Executive Order No. 1526 of 9 December 2016), Tryg hereby publishes the company's total number of voting rights and the total share capital.



After the capital increase registered on 8 December 2017 concerning the private placement in which Tryg subscribed for 27,400,000 shares at a price of DKK 147 per share, Tryg's nominal share capital amounts to DKK 1,510,739,955 equivalent to 302,147,991 shares and 151,073,995,500 voting rights as of 31 December 2017.



