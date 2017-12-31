LAVO Singapore Rings in 2018 with Jamie Foxx at Marina Bay Sands

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar makes its Asia debut in Singapore at iconic Sands SkyPark

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The atmosphere at Marina Bay Sands was electric as party-revellers ushered in the New Year in style with international superstar Jamie Foxx at an exclusive celebration held at LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar ahead of its official opening on January 8.

Academy Award winner, singer, actor, producer and comedian Jamie Foxx graced the red carpet and hosted the countdown to the New Year. The all-round entertainer performed a medley of songs after midnight including Gold Digger and Blame It.

Also in attendance at tonight's party were TAO Group co-founders Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss; Hollywood actor Wilmer Valderrama; international DJ Ruckus, who was helming the decks throughout the night, and his fiancee, Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik.

Jamie Foxx said, "I've known Jason and Noah for a very long time, so to see their dream come true here in this hotel, in Singapore. It's great to be part of that. It's a different type of kinship you could say, over in the States I would show up unannounced at LAVO, grab amike and just deejay and have a great time. For me, it's a natural progression, and LAVO couldn't be in a better place than in Singapore. The space is amazing. Anyone who has a sense of adventure, just come to Singapore and come to LAVO."

Wilmer Valderrama said, "LAVO Singapore is incredible. I was there when the first LAVO opened, and the next one after. It's beautiful to see how many elements from New York City actually made it here, from the bricks to the tiles to the cuisine. I'm excited to see LAVO expand on this level and I hope Singapore likes it as much as we like it in the United States."

TAO Group Partner/Chef Ralph Scamardella and Corporate Executive Chef Marc Marrone prepared a preview of LAVO's authentic Italian American menu for invited guests including an antipasti, pasta and pizza station complete with a parmesan wheel and passed hors d'oeuvres such as miniature chicken parmesan, tuna tartare and truffle carpaccio.

The event marked the Asia debut of the LAVO brand - an internationally renowned Italian American restaurant and nightlife brand hailing from the United States - at Marina Bay Sands' iconic Sands SkyPark.

LAVO Singapore is a collaboration between Marina Bay Sands and TAO Group, a premiere entertainment, dining and nightlife group from the United States which operates over 25 venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia.

Located 57-storeys atop Tower 1 of Sands SkyPark, LAVO Singapore is a new vibe-dining concept set against the spectacular backdrop of the city sky-line. Inspired by LAVO New York and Las Vegas, the Singapore venue will feature an Italian American restaurant complete with a luxurious indoor and outdoor lounge with wraparound terrace and exciting nightlife programming that will include live DJ sets.

For more information, visit www.MarinaBaySands.com/Lavo and www.lavosingapore.com; follow @lavosingapore or join the conversation with MarinaBaySands and LAVOSingapore.

