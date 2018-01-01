Tony Elumelu Foundation Accepting Applications for 4th Cycle of $100m Entrepreneurship Development Programme

LAGOS, Nigeria, January 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

APPLICATION DEADLINE: March 1, 2018

PROGRAM DATES:May 1-December2018

Africa's largest philanthropy supporting entrepreneurship - The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is now accepting applications for business ideas thatcan transform Africa.

To apply, complete the online application atapplication.tonyelumelufoundation.org. The deadline is midnight (WAT) on 1 March 2018.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622651/Tony_Elumelu_Foundation.jpg )



The Programme provides critical tools for business success, including:

•Training:12weeks ofintensive online training which guides creating and managinga business

•Mentoring:Aworld-class mentorto guide during the early transformation stages of the business

•Funding:$5,000*in seed capital to prove the concept, plus access to further funding

•Network:Access to the largest network of African start-ups and TEF's own global contacts

The Programme, in its 4thcycle,is TEF's 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentorand fund10,000 African entrepreneursby 2024.

TEF Founder, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu, CON said:

"When we launched the TEF Programme and committed $100 million, I knew we would create impact, but I never imagined it would be of this magnitude. We've unleashed a movement of African entrepreneurs -- a force so strong, I am confident they will collectively transform Africa. We need Africa's best and brightest to grow their businesses and build our continent."

1,000 entrepreneurs will be selected based on theviabilityof theiridea, including:market opportunity; financial understanding; scalability;leadership andentrepreneurial skills.

Eligibility:

1.The businessmust be based in Africa

2.The businessmust be for profit

3.The business must be 0-3yearsold

4.Applicants must beat least18anda legal resident or citizen ofanAfrican country

CEO of the Foundation, Parminder Vir OBEsaid:

"We encourage women, French and Portuguese speakers to apply.Our 3,000 alumni arealreadygrowing their businesses and improving lives. If you have a transformationalbusiness or an idea, we have an opportunity for you."

*$5,000 seed capital is paid based on the official Central Bank of Nigeria naira equivalent value at the date of selection for the programme.

About The Tony Elumelu Foundation

The Foundation's long-term investment in empowering African entrepreneurs is emblematic of TonyElumelu's philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions Africa's private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent.

www.tonyelumelufoundation.org