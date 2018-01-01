

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Richard Cousins and four of his family members were killed on Sunday when their chartered sightseeing seaplane crashed into Sydney river.



The flight plunged into the Hawkesbury River, killing all six people on board, including the pilot, as per a statement from the police.



Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement, that Dominic Blakemore, formerly the company's chief operating officer for Europe, will succeed Cousins effective today.



Cousins was due to step down from the role on March 31.



