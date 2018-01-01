Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Leadin Oy's absorption into Gofore Plc completed

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 JANUARY 2018 AT 12:00 EET

Leadin Oy's absorption into Gofore Plc completed

In May 2017, Gofore acquired Leadin Oy, a specialist in user experience design and service design. Leadin's absorption into Gofore Plc came into effect on 31 December 2017.

Gofore has detailed the acquisition of Leadin Oy in its prospectus (https://gofore.com/wp-content/uploads/Gofore-Oyj-Listalleottoesite-3.11.2017-Suojattu-11571332_2.pdf (https://gofore.com/wp-content/uploads/Gofore-Oyj-Listalleottoesite-3.11.2017-Suojattu-11571332_2.pdf), in Finnish), which was published on 3 November 2017. The absorption was carried out in accordance with the merger plan signed on 31 July 2017, with Leadin's assets and liabilities being transferred to Gofore.

The absorption was conducted in order to streamline the group structure.

Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com (mailto:timur.karki@gofore.com)

Gofore Plc is a digitalisation specialist operating since 2002. We offer modern services that help operators in the private and public sectors to face digital change. Our mission is to change the world for the better through digitalisation and by renewing ways of working. Our services cover the entire value chain - from management consultation to service design and implementation as well as cloud services. Staying on top and ahead of the development requires us to be fast-paced, regenerative and competitive. We have 15 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, alacrity and genuine interaction. We believe that we are the best partner to our clients on the path to digital change. Gofore currently employs over 370 people in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Tampere, Swansea, Munich and Madrid. Gofore was chosen as the best workplace in Finland and the second-best workplace in Europe in the Great Place to Work survey in 2017. More information: www.gofore.com (http://www.gofore.com/).

