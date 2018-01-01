Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-01 / 12:49 *E.ON Offers Future Perspectives for More Than 1000 Young People in Europe in 2018* 1. Januar 2018 In the new year, E.ON will again offer a future perspective for more than 1000 young people across Europe. In Turkey, for example, a good 600 young men and women can start their careers at Enerjisa, a joint energy company of E.ON and the Sabanci Group. In Germany, E.ON is recruiting more than 200 young people and around 100 in the United Kingdom this year. They can choose between numerous training occupations in the technical and commercial field. With a very high take-over rate of around 90 percent in Germany, E. ON is also actively counteracting the shortage of skilled workers. E.ON offers a wide range of attractive training programs and career prospects. In Germany, the company offers a dual course of study in addition to the classic dual apprenticeship - for example as an electronics technician for industrial engineering, an electronics technician for devices and systems (IT) or an industrial clerk. Young people can combine an apprenticeship in the company with a university degree. After their training, they are then awarded a Bachelor of Engineering or a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. Detailed information on entry opportunities and requirements as well as the possibility of an online application can be found at eon. com/en/karriere/schueler/ausbildung-and-duales-studium. html. On Facebook de-de. facebook. com/eonkarriere/, HR experts give valuable tips and answers questions about the world of work at E.ON. Further information: Christian Drepper, T+49 0201-184 3470 christian.drepper@eon.com End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-01-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 642329 2018-01-01

