

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR) said its FiOS customers in the Seattle area have lost access to KIRO-TV programming as the company refused the demands of Cox Media Group for fee increases of more than 80% over the next three-year contract period. Frontier customers no longer have access to CBS, Get TV, and Laff TV in the area.



Frontier said the company will continue its efforts to reach a reasonable agreement so Cox will restore programming as quickly as possible.



