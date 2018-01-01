Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive switches marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global automotive switches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive switches market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing demand for illuminated automotive switches

Use of ethernet switches in many automotive applications

Growing adoption of integrated central panel and steering wheel switches

Increasing demand for illuminated automotive switches

Due to their compactness and miniaturization the demand for illuminated switches is increasing. Illuminated automotive switches save space and electricity by combining indicator light and its switch into one instead of having them separately. Illuminated switches are used to indicate a specific function after they are actuated. During low-light conditions it is easy for users to identify and locate the switches. Push-button switches, rocker switches, rotary switches, and toggle switches are some of the illumination features that are available in various types of automotive switches.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics "Illuminated switches are simple single throw on/off configured switches that use LED for an indicator light. Different colored LEDs are used in switches for their easy identification during night times. The different colors enhance the look and style of the switches and makes it easy for users to operate in low-light conditions. Due to their high efficiency and reliability, many automakers are likely to install these illuminated switches."

Use of ethernet switches in many automotive applications

To address the high bandwidth applications that are emerging in a car, the automotive industry is shifting toward ethernet switches. The ethernet switch acts as a central hub that is wired to network devices through an ethernet. Their ability to withstand extreme temperatures and high vibrations are factors leading to wide applications of these ethernet switches in automotives. The global expansion of ethernet switches is due to the rise in efficiency has been a major factor for its growth. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of ethernet switches is becoming a driving factor for automakers to use ethernet switches.

Growing adoption of integrated central panel and steering wheel switches

Implementation of integrated central panels in their vehicles has been the main focus of the automotive manufacturers. These panels are low on cost and offer easy assembly. In the global automotive switches market, integration of all switches into a centrally located panel is a recent trend. HVAC, entertainment, communication, navigation, and accessory switches are the several functions that the panel integrates. An integrated central panel is a part of the overall human-machine interface (HMI) provided in a vehicle and primarily used to avoid driver distraction while driving.

"Frequently used functions such as audio, phone, and infotainment positioned directly on the steering wheel will provide convenient control access and enhanced driver safety. The latest car models come with steering wheel switches and integrated central panel," says Ganesh

