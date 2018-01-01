According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global feed additives marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Feed additives Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global feed additives market into the following types:

Amino acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Enzymes

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Amino acids

Amino acids such as lysine, threonine, methionine, and glycine form essential sources of nutrients for animals. Proteins are made from amino acid chains. They are used for making dietary supplements and help in muscle building in animals. Feeds are mixed with amino acids to be fed to broilers, ducks, turkey, pigs, veal calves, dairy cows, and marine animals. The growth stage of the animal determines the concentration of amino acid.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants research, "In APAC and the Americas, the demand for meat and meat products is increasing at a higher pace when compared to other regions. The rise in demand can be attributed to benefits offered by meat consumption such as meat being a high source of protein, iron, zinc, and vitamins B3, B6, and B12.

Antibiotics

Infections in animals are prevented and treated with the help of antibiotics such as chlortetracycline, tetracycline, procaine penicillin, oxytetracycline, tylosin, bacitracin, and neomycin sulfate. Globally, antibiotics are used in most types of animal feed and are either offered as supplements or mixed with drinking water. The feed additives segment accounted for 41% of the global antibiotics market in 2017, based on application. The poultry and swine feed sectors consume around 2.3 million pounds and 3.1 million pounds of feed additives, respectively. To enhance egg production and hatchability, tetracycline and penicillin are popularly used in poultry.

"The demand for eggs is increasing on a year-over-year basis. Countries such as China and the US are the key contributors in the global production of eggs. The increasing demand for eggs and broiler meat is considered to be the main drivers for the demand for antibiotic feed additives during the forecast period," says Kshama.

Vitamins

Feeds with vitamin additives are essential for metabolism, endocrine system, and physiological processes in swine. The market for animal feed by the pig farming industry is expected to be driven by the demand for pork. In the global meat production market, pork accounted for 42.3%. China is the largest producer of pork worldwide and accounted for 53.91 MMT of pork and contributed to more than 49% of the global pork production. The high global demand for pork is expected to drive the demand for vitamin feed additives.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Cargill

Chr. Hansen Holding

Novozymes

