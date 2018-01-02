

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said that they will sell a total 7.55 million vehicles in 2018, after setting a record goal of 8.25 million in sales for 2017.



They are likely to fall short of their predictions for the third consecutive year when they report their actual full-year sales for 2017 later on Tuesday.



Hyundai said it plans to sell 4.68 million vehicles at Domestic and overseas, while Kia Motors targets sales of 2.88 million vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX