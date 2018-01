AUSSIE: Better than expected Caixin China Mfg PMI has helped lift the aussie to 0.7827. December's data came in at 51.5 against consensus 50.7. Initial resistance lies at $0.7835 (Oct23 high), with key resistance then seen at $0.7887 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement on $0.8125-0.7502 decline). Aussie was last at $0.7829.