Dr. Anthony S. Bianchi Takes a New Approach to Occupational Medicine

Ever since Dr. Anthony S. Bianchi was a child, he's felt in tune with nature. His upbringing in Denver, Colorado showed him how much there was to appreciate the beauty of the everyday, and his travels in later life have kept him grounded and refreshed. Today, Dr. Bianchi brings that attitude to a thriving Occupation Medicine Practice in Fresno, California.

Beginnings

Dr. Bianchi grew up in scenic Colorado, breathing in the beauty of the scenery. As a boy, his father's military post led him to Italy, where he was able to get his first taste of travel and adventure. When he returned to Colorado, he knew his travels were not at an end. His curiosity about the natural world, mixed with a desire to help his community, led him to pursue an undergraduate degree in biopsychology from UC Santa Barbara. His studies there led him on a new path entirely. As a young man studying the complexities of the human brain and learning about how biological factors determine human behavior, Dr. Bianchi knew he needed to follow his passion and pursue a degree in medicine.

Schooling

After graduating, Dr. Anthony S. Bianchi found himself in the diverse city of Houston, Texas, where he started to pursue a degree in medicine at the University of Texas. It was here where he found his calling working with community members to make a difference in their physical and mental health and well-being. His work with patients distinguished him as a promising young professional and caused the American Association of Laparoscopists to give him the Top Resident Award. He was also given the Chief Resident Teaching Award during his residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston.

Travels

Dr. Bianchi has always been passionate about travel and adventure, even as a child. His travels have brought him all over the world, from the beauty of the Pacific Northwest to the beaches of Mexico and the rolling hills of the Italian countryside. When Dr. Bianchi isn't traveling or working, he's helping his community by giving back. For the past few years, Dr. Bianchi has been proud to lend his services as a volunteer to local faith-based groups and recovery programs. He also cares very deeply about raising awareness about human trafficking and slavery and regularly donates to the A21 Campaign.

Today

In working with the people of Fresno, Dr. Bianchi has found his true calling. His work with the farmers of the Fresno community has shown him how valuable occupational medicine can be in the lives of workers. Although Dr. Bianchi's travels have brought him all over the world, he's proud to call the central valley region home. In addition to the richness of its culture and physical beauty, Fresno is one of the most hard-working cities in California's Central Valley region, providing the state with a huge amount of its signature produce each year. He's proud to be able to serve his community and help workers get back on their feet after an injury.

