

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving the United States while receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid.



?In his first tweet of the year, Trump said, 'The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!'



Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said, 'We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump's 'no more' does not hold any importance, 'Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received.'?



Pakistan's Foreign Minister tweeted, 'Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.'



US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was summoned to the foreign office on Monday to hear a protest over Mr Trump's tweet.



Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan tweeted that the US had given Pakistan 'nothing but invective & mistrust'.



Separately, Trump tweeted, ' Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX