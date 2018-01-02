

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, as investors digested upbeat China manufacturing PMI data for the month of December. Sentiment was also boosted after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is open to talks with South Korea.



China Caixin manufacturing PMI showed a December reading of 51.5, beating expectations and also touching a four-month high.



The Australian market recovered from a weak start and is edging higher. Gains by mining stocks helped offset weakness in oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 4.90 points or 0.08 percent to 6,070.00, after touching a low of 6,054.60 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 7.00 points or 0.11 percent to 6,174.30.



The major miners are higher, aided by higher iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent, Rio Tinto is up 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing. Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is down 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.3 percent, while Westpac is adding 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is rising 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent, while Oil Search is lower by 0.6 percent and Santos is down 0.7 percent.



Brambles said it expects a one-time benefit of between $125 million and $155 million due to a decrease in the corporate tax rate following the tax cuts in the U.S. The pallets and container company's shares are adding 0.1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7801, compared to US$0.7803 on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while Malaysia is lower. Markets in Japan, New Zealand and Thailand are closed on Tuesday for public holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday as investors decided to do some profit taking following the strong upward move seen in 2017. Trading activity remained light, however, with many traders likely looking to get a head start on the New Year's weekend.



The Dow dropped 118.29 points or 0.5 percent to 24,719.22, the Nasdaq slid 46.77 points or 0.7 percent to 6,903.39 and the S&P 500 fell 13.93 points or 0.5 percent to 2,673.61.



The major European markets ended mixed on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures rose on Friday to close at its highest level since the middle of 2015, supported by a weak U.S. dollar and strong demand for energy products. WTI crude pushed through the elusive $60 mark to settle at $60.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



