

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index for the factory sector rose to 51.5 in December from 50.8 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders and export sales all grew at stronger rates in December.



At the same time, capacity pressures continued to build, with backlogs rising amid a further decline in workforce numbers.



On the price front, inflationary pressures remained elevated, with input costs rising sharply and prices charged increasing at a solid pace.



Sentiment towards the 12-month business outlook picked up slightly from November's joint-record low, but remained well below the historical series average.



