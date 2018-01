AUSSIE: Following upbeat Caixin China PMI, China bourses have charged higher, Hang Sang up 1.68% and Shanghai comp up 1.2%, together with higher ore prices (Dalian +2.5%), has helped the aussie to extend gains to $0.7835. Initial resistance has been met head-on at $0.7835 (Oct23 high), a clean break above would expose key resistance at $0.7887 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement on $0.8125-0.7502 decline). Aussie was last at $0.7832.