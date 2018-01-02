Dahua Recognized by the State Intellectual Property Office as a Major Innovator

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Dahua Technology has been officially crowned by the State Intellectual Property Office ("SIPO") as one of the "2017 National Intellectual Property Role Model Enterprises". Its patented "HD digital video signal transmission methods and devices, cameras, and aggregation equipment" are recognized as a winner of the 19th China Outstanding Patent Award.

According to the Noticeissued by SIPO on December 20th, Dahua is one of the 182 companies crowned with the title. These companies are widely acknowledged as key companies that can lead and greatly influence industry in their own realms.

In 2016, Dahua continued its high investment in R&D, which reached 10.69% of sales revenue that year.By the end of November 2017, Dahua R&D Center, with more than 6,000 employees, has filed more than 1,340 patents, 654 have been granted including 146 invention patents. Dahua is working hard to accelerate the transformation of technological achievements to actual productivity, creating added values to its customers and partners.

With a mission of "Enabling a safer society and smarter living", Dahua will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality, and Service", to serve its partners and customers around the world.

About Dahua Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry. In 2017, Dahua was ranked 3rd in "Security 50" by a&s international. Dahua is committed to providing the highest quality solutions and products with the latest technologies to enable our end users to perform their business successfully. The company has more than 6,000 R&D engineers and technical staff working on cutting-edge technologies in camera lens, image sensor, video encoding & transmission, embedded processor, graphic processing, video analytics, software reliability, network security and other technologies.

