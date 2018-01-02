

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 59.1 in December from 58.1 November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, this pointed to the most marked improvement in the health of the sector since the survey began in May 1998.



Stronger new order growth accelerated to the fastest since June 2008, driven by a further substantial increase in output and the employment rose at the sharpest pace in the survey's history.



On the price front, input price inflation quickened to a nine-month high in December, led by higher raw material costs and increased supplier prices. Output prices also rose at a faster pace.



