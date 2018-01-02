

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales declined for the first time in nearly four-and-a-half years in November, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell 1.0 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 2.0 percent rise in October.



Moreover, this was the first decline since June 2013.



The decrease in turnover was affected the most by enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel, where sales decreased 9 percent compared to November last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 4.0 percent from October, when it rose by 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX