Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Key Information Document

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Key Information Document

A Key Information Document in compliance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation that comes into effect from 1 January 2018 has been published for Fidelity Asian Values PLC and is available on the Company's website www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com under the Reports & Literature section. There is also a Key Information Document in respect of the Company's Subscription shares.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

2 January 2018

01737 837846