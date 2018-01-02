sprite-preloader
WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.01.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Key Information Document

PR Newswire
London, December 21

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Key Information Document

A Key Information Document in compliance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation that comes into effect from 1 January 2018 has been published for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC and is available on the Company's website www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com under the Reports & Literature section.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

2 January 2018

01737 837320


