Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Key Information Document

PR Newswire
London, December 21
Fidelity Japanese Values PLC
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172
Key Information Document
A Key Information Document in compliance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation that comes into effect from 1 January 2018 has been published for Fidelity Japanese Values PLC and is available on the Company's website www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com under the Reports & Literature section.
Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
2 January 2018
01737 837846