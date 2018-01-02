Fidelity Special Values Plc - Key Information Document

PR Newswire
London, December 21
Fidelity Special Values PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Key Information Document
A Key Information Document in compliance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation that comes into effect from 1 January 2018 has been published for Fidelity Special Values PLC and is available on the Company's website www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com under the Reports & Literature section.
Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
2 January 2018
01737 837320