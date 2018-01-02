sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.01.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Directors

PR Newswire
London, December 22

Date:02 January 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (the "Company')
Subject: Directors
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Board Composition

Further to the Company's announcement on 12 October 2017 the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Margaret Littlejohns has joined the Board with effect from 1 January 2018. Mr. John Robertson, who was due to retire at the end of December 2017, has agreed to stay on the Board until early April to ensure a smooth handover of committee responsibilities.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323


© 2018 PR Newswire