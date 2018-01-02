UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Directors

PR Newswire
London, December 22
Date:02 January 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (the "Company')
Subject: Directors
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Board Composition
Further to the Company's announcement on 12 October 2017 the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Margaret Littlejohns has joined the Board with effect from 1 January 2018. Mr. John Robertson, who was due to retire at the end of December 2017, has agreed to stay on the Board until early April to ensure a smooth handover of committee responsibilities.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745323