UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Directors

Date:02 January 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (the "Company')

Subject: Directors

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Board Composition

Further to the Company's announcement on 12 October 2017 the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Margaret Littlejohns has joined the Board with effect from 1 January 2018. Mr. John Robertson, who was due to retire at the end of December 2017, has agreed to stay on the Board until early April to ensure a smooth handover of committee responsibilities.

