BH Global Limited - Nasdaq Dubai Delisting

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Removal from trading of US Dollar shares on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017

02 January 2018

The Company confirms that its US Dollar Shares were delisted from the official list of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and removed from trading on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017.