sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.01.2018 | 08:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Nasdaq Dubai Delisting

PR Newswire
London, December 29

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Removal from trading of US Dollar shares on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017

2 January 2018

The Company confirms that its US Dollar Shares were delisted from the official list of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and removed from trading on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017.

The listing of the US Dollar shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange is not affected.


Enquiries:
Website:www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sharon A Williams
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745436


© 2018 PR Newswire