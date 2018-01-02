BH Macro Limited - Nasdaq Dubai Delisting

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Removal from trading of US Dollar shares on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017

2 January 2018

The Company confirms that its US Dollar Shares were delisted from the official list of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and removed from trading on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017.

The listing of the US Dollar shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange is not affected.



Enquiries:

Website:www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Sharon A Williams

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745436

