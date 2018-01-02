Block Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

2 January 2018

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company announces that at the General Meeting held on 29 December 2017, at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR, all resolutions were approved.

The Company also announces that resolutions 4,5 and 6 were not tabled. These three resolutions related to the re-appointment of Serina Bierer, Roger McMechan and Philip Dimmock, subject to admission to the AIM stock exchange. A further general meeting to approve the acquisition of the Norio Onshore Oil Field Production Sharing Contract ("Norio'), pursuant to the NEX Rules for Issuers, is expected to be held in the first quarter of 2018, and simultaneously with the approval resolution, resolutions will be tabled to approve the above mentioned proposed directors, subject to admission to AIM.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

