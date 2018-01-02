sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,00 Euro		-0,001
-80,00 %
WKN: A0LGTS ISIN: IM00B1FPZP63 Ticker-Symbol: BZP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.01.2018 | 08:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, January 1

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas', or the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Andalas Energy and Power Plc (AIM: ADL) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting held at 10am on Friday 29th December 2017.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

David Whitby Andalas Energy and Power Plc Tel: +62 21 2783 2316

Sarah Wharry Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

(Nominated Adviser)


© 2018 PR Newswire