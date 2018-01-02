Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Result of AGM

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas', or the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Andalas Energy and Power Plc (AIM: ADL) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting held at 10am on Friday 29th December 2017.

