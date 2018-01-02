sprite-preloader
02.01.2018 | 08:02
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Becoming a Significant Shareholder

AIM and Media Release

2 January 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Becoming a Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate have become a significant shareholder of Base Resources having a relevant interest in 39,585,551 Base Resources ordinary shares representing 5.30% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

Bank of America Corporation's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interestClass and number of securities
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures LtdPower to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position20,045,513 ordinary shares
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) LtdBorrowing of securities pursuant to a International Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities19,540,038 ordinary shares

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Directors
Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)
Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)
Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)
Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretary
Chadwick Poletti

NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKERS
RFC Ambrian Limited
As Nominated Adviser:
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
As Joint Broker:
Jonathan Williams
Phone: +44 20 3440 6800

Numis Securities Limited
As Joint Broker:
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

SHARE REGISTRY: ASX
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000
www.computershare.com.au

SHARE REGISTRY: AIM
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ
Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003
www.computershare.co.uk

AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS
Cannings Purple
Andrew Rowell
arowell@canningspurple.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300

UK MEDIA RELATIONS
Tavistock Communications
Jos Simson / Barnaby Hayward
Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS
Africapractice (East Africa)
Evelyn Njoroge / Joan Kimani
Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899
Email: jkimani@africapractice.com

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912


