Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 2 January 2018 at 9 a.m.



Marimekko and prestige cosmetic brand Clinique have announced a collaboration offering new, print-centric beauty products to customers around the world. The Marimekko for Clinique Limited Edition Collection combines the iconic, colourful patterns of Finnish design house Marimekko with Clinique's everyday beauty essentials.



The Marimekko for Clinique Limited Edition Collection will be available worldwide for a limited time at leading department stores and online. The collection introduces Clinique's newest lip innovation, Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration, as well as lipstick and carefully curated gift with purchase items, all dressed in Marimekko's iconic prints designed by Annika Rimala.



"Marimekko was created to bring colour and happiness into people's everyday lives. Sharing the same joyful approach to life, we're thrilled to partner with Clinique to offer something surprising and exciting to customers around the world," says Päivi Paltola, Marimekko's Chief Marketing Officer.



"This collection captures the quintessential modern aesthetic of Marimekko and the bright vibrancy of Clinique to inspire and empower women by bringing the joy of possibilities to her every day," says Jane Lauder, Clinique Global Brand President.



"The prints chosen for the collection represent some of the most recognizable and celebrated Marimekko designs of all time. They capture the craftsmanship behind Marimekko's art of print making: utilizing overlays of colour and surprising colour combinations to create impactful designs," says Minna Kemell-Kutvonen who is in charge of Marimekko's print design.



The Marimekko for Clinique Limited Edition Collection will be launched on Clinique.com January 2018, and in-store at Clinique retailers beginning February 2018.



Photos: http://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/hTfSDc2qVhCh



Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/eu_en/the-brand/latest-news/marimekko-for-clinique?glo bal



Further information: Asta Halme, Marimekko Communications Tel. +358 9 7587 233 asta.halme@marimekko.com



DISTRIBUTION: Key media



ABOUT MARIMEKKO Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2016, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 199 million and the company's net sales were close to EUR 100 million. Roughly 160 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 400 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



ABOUT CLINIQUE Introduced in 1968, Clinique was the first ever dermatologist-created, prestige cosmetic brand. Clinique's mission has always been to provide the highest quality and most effective line of products to enhance every skin type and tone. The brand's customized approach and quality products - all meticulously tested and carefully formulated with the latest science - have made Clinique one of the leading skin care authorities in the world. All makeup and skin care products are Allergy Tested and 100% Fragrance Free. Clinique offers products for men and women of all ages and ethnicities. Clinique is sold in more than 150 countries and territories and on www.clinique.com.