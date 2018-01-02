Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 2, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 577,666 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from December 27, 2017 up to and including December 29, 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €18.38 per share for a total consideration of €10.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 7, 2016 and completed on December 29, 2017.





The total number of shares repurchased under this program was 55,166,939 common shares for a total consideration of €1 billion.





Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/ (https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/).

