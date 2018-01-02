GAC Motor's First Blockbuster GM8 MPV Goes on Sale

China's Fastest-growing Automaker Completes Entrance Into High-end Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China's fastest-growing automaker, GAC Motor, has officially released its first high-end multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the GM8, onto the market at a product release event held at the Mangrove Tree International Convention Center in Sanya. The release is a major milestone for GAC Motor, as it has become the first Chinese automaker to cover the mid- to high-end sedan, SUV and MPV markets.

The company's first large-scale MPV model, the GM8 is developed on GAC Motor's C-Class platform, which integrates the world's most cutting-edge technologies. The GM8 measures 5m in length and has a 3-meter-long wheelbase to ensure plenty of interior space. The grandeur of the new MPV is also reflected in its spectacular exterior design, luxurious cabin design, smart technology and excellent safety features. The seven-seat MPV is designed to meet the growing demand from Chinese consumers for a better driving experience. Its target consumers will be high-end elites who demand quality and safety for their family.

"Demand has been growing in the Chinese auto market for a spacious and practical MPV that can accommodate both business and family needs," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor. "With our new GM8, GAC Motor will not only meet, but will redefine the standards of the high-end Chinese MPV market."

Adhering to GAC Motor's brand philosophy of "innovation, quality and pleasure" and embracing cutting-edge technology, the MPV GM8 completes its line of luxury C-Class vehicles which also includes the GA8 sedan and GS8 SUV. The quality of the company's models has been affirmed by the market as GAC Motor was named the official service car provider and delivered a total of 380 cars including its GA8 sedan, GS8 SUV and GM8 MPV for the Fortune Global Forum 2017. While their desirability has been confirmed by their leading the field, the company has logged another year of record-breaking sales volume in 2017. The company achieved a 38.9% year-on-year increase from January to November in 2017 and has already met its target of annual sales volume of 500,000 for the year.

Setting a goal of achieving 1 million in sales volume by 2020, GAC Motor has structured a sustainable development strategy to produce quality vehicles with premium design, performance and reliability for global customers. It will continue to expand its global R&D network to develop more vehicles with cutting-edge technology and advance sustainable mobility. The company will further introduce four new models into the market in 2018, offering customers a wider choice with premium driving experience. It will release another mid- to high-end MPV by the end of 2018, which will be more focused on family use.

"The company's strategic goal is to create a world-class brand that excels in research, manufacturing, and sales," noted Yu Jun. "In the future, GAC Motor will continue to offer an automotive experience with enhanced vitality and creativity to our global customers."

GAC Motor is expected to return to North America International Auto Show (NAIAS) in 2018 with its entire lineup of vehicles and an all-electric concept car at the invitation of Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and North America International Auto Show (NAIAS). It also plans to enter the North American market no later than 2019.

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group that develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. The company achieved a 38.9% year-on-year increase from January to November in 2017. GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2017 China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS). The company built a production and sales volume of 500,000 vehicles in 2017 and aims to reach 1,000,000 vehicles by 2020.

