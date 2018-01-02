

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) announced a definitive agreement to acquire eInfochips, a design and managed services company. eInfochips is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with locations in India and Europe, and 1,500 employees globally. eInfochips' breadth of capabilities spans chip design, to product and IoT solution delivery, and across many industries, from retail and consumer, to industrial automation, healthcare, and aerospace.



Arrow Electronics said eInfochips will expand the company's IoT 'sensor-to-sunset' platform by adding engineering, solution architecture, embedded software development, security, mobile device connectivity, app development, cloud configuration and management, and managed services including big-data analytics.



'Upon close of this acquisition, eInfochips advances our IoT strategy, expands our offerings, and moves us into the rapidly growing IoT services market. As a result, we will deliver complex and connected IoT solutions and technologies across multiple cloud platforms,' said Michael Long, CEO of Arrow.



