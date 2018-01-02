Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market segmentation study on the metal fabrication industry. A renowned manufacturer, specializing in metal fabrication, wanted to meet the continuously increasing customer's demands and requirements across business units. The client wanted to analyze the current market scenario and accordingly develop positioning strategies for their products and services.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "The development of new technologies and incidence of new entrants are slowly moving the metal fabrication manufacturing sector toward a more profitable environment."

In the metal fabrication manufacturing industry, companies are looking to reinforce and invest in innovations to better serve the mechanical, automotive, and construction sectors. Consequently, significant metal fabrication manufacturers across the globe have started using market segmentation solutions to target the right audience and position their products efficiently.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to focus on their marketing efforts and analyze appropriate target customers. The client was able to formulate a robust marketing mix model to meet the specific needs of the consumers. Also, the client was able to improve brand recognition and generate profits.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify niche market segments and evaluate the needs and wants of customers

Discover new market segments and business opportunities and devise actionable ways to position product and service offerings

This market segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Developing a robust marketing plan to enter and evaluate their core competencies

Categorizing the target segments regarding most profitable customers

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

