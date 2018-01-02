

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L) announced that Mark Johnstone, currently President and Chief Operating Officer of the Engine Repair & Overhaul division, will join the Board as Group Chief Executive on 1 April 2018. Wayne Edmunds will step down as Interim Group Chief Executive on 1 April.



Mark Johnstone joined BBA Aviation in March 2008 as Corporate Development Director and has held a number of roles within the Group before being appointed President and COO of the ERO business in June 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX