Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the five-steps to effective market segmentation. Market segmentation is all about dividing and categorizing your target market based on various psychographics and demographics of your audience.

Most of the customers are convinced that their needs and challenges are unique and unless you can make an effort to make them believe that your products or services have been made with their requirements in mind, you may lose out on the deal. You cannot meet the expectations of all your customers, so it is essential to identify a set of consumers and target them.

According to the market segmentation experts at Quantzig, "What is critical in a well-organized market segmentation is to bring a larger market down to the right groups of prospects, which will ultimately help you to spur revenues by selling to fewer customers."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the best 5 step guide to effective market segmentation.

Five-step guide to effective market segmentation

Determine Your Target Segment's Need: The first and foremost step in an efficient market segmentation is to categorize the customer's needs.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

