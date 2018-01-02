

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said Tuesday that it expects its future US after-tax earnings to be positively impacted by the recently-enacted changes to US corporate taxes, largely due to the reduction of the US federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective 1 January 2018.



But, BP noted that the current estimated impact of the US tax changes will be a one-off non-cash charge to the Group income statement of about $1.5 billion that will impact the company's fourth quarter 2017 results. The lowering of the US corporate income tax rate to 21% requires revaluation of BP's US deferred tax assets and liabilities.



BP expects to disclose details of the final actual charge in its fourth quarter 2017 results announcement, which is due on 6 February 2018.



Separately, BP said that on 3 January 2018 it will issue and allot 42.17 million ordinary shares in connection with distributions to participants in certain of its employee share schemes. The issuance of the new ordinary shares is subject to an application for the admission of those shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that Admission will occur on 3 January 2018.



Following Admission, the number of ordinary shares in issue will be 21.33 billion of which 1.47 billion are held as treasury shares leaving a balance of 19.86 billion ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.25 per share, each with one vote and 12.71 million preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held and the total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. will be 19.63 billion.



The new ordinary shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of US$0.25 each in BP p.l.c., including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX