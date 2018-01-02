sprite-preloader
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 2

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

2 January 2018

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 December 2017, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 55,839,913. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is 55,839,913.

The above figure (55,839,913) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732


